IAF lands aircraft on National Highway 16 in Andhra Pradesh (WATCH)

This Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) airstrip activation involved Su-30 and Hawk fighters executing overshoots and An-32 and Dornier transport aircraft demonstrating smooth landings and take-offs

In a display of precision and coordination, the Indian Air Force (IAF) conducted operations on an Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) airstrip situated on National Highway 16 near Addanki, located in the Bapatla district, on March 18, 2024. The activation witnessed the participation of Su-30 and Hawk fighters, which executed overshoots with finesse, while An-32 and Dornier transport aircraft demonstrated smooth landings and take-offs from the strip.

The successful activation underscored the seamless collaboration between various civil agencies, including the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), district administration, state police, and the IAF. This cooperative effort facilitated the execution of complex multifaceted activities with remarkable efficiency.

This recent activation follows a similar exercise conducted on December 29, 2022. Spanning 4.1 kilometres in length and 33 meters in width, the concrete airstrip was constructed by the NHAI in adherence to specifications provided by the IAF. While several airstrips across the country are operational, the ELF in Andhra Pradesh represents a recent addition to the infrastructure landscape of peninsular India.

ELF highway airstrips serve as critical assets, enhancing the flexibility of air operations during contingencies and proving invaluable during Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations in remote areas. The IAF, in collaboration with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), is actively engaged in identifying and developing suitable locations for the creation of ELF facilities across the nation.