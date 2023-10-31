IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

The MiG-21 Bison, an iconic aircraft that served the Indian Air Force (IAF) for nearly six decades, took its final flight in the skies of Uttarlai, Barmer district, Rajasthan. This historic event featured the MiG-21 Bison flying alongside the Su-30 MKI, symbolizing a significant transition.

The event saw the presence of personnel from all three armed services. The MiG-21 Squadron, known as "OORIALS," has dutifully served the nation for nearly six decades and made significant contributions during Indo-Pak conflicts.

Having operated the MiG-21 since 1966, the squadron is now in the process of transitioning to the advanced Sukhoi-30 MKI aircraft. This transition underscores the unwavering commitment of the Indian Air Force to modernize and safeguard the nation's skies, marking a significant milestone in the nation's aviation history.