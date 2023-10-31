Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    The MiG-21 Bison, an iconic aircraft that served the Indian Air Force (IAF) for nearly six decades, took its final flight in the skies of Uttarlai, Barmer district, Rajasthan. This historic event featured the MiG-21 Bison flying alongside the Su-30 MKI, symbolizing a significant transition.

    As an era came to a close, the skies of Uttarlai in Barmer district, Rajasthan witnessed the final flight of the MiG-21 Bison aircraft. This historic occasion featured the MiG-21 Bison flying in formation with the Su-30 MKI, symbolizing the transition.

    The event saw the presence of personnel from all three armed services. The MiG-21 Squadron, known as "OORIALS," has dutifully served the nation for nearly six decades and made significant contributions during Indo-Pak conflicts.

    Having operated the MiG-21 since 1966, the squadron is now in the process of transitioning to the advanced Sukhoi-30 MKI aircraft. This transition underscores the unwavering commitment of the Indian Air Force to modernize and safeguard the nation's skies, marking a significant milestone in the nation's aviation history.

    Recent Videos

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Israel Hamas War Exclusive IDF Major says terrorists slaughtered Israelis this is a crime against humanity VKP

    Israel-Hamas War Exclusive: 'Israelis were slaughtered... this is a crime against humanity'

    Video Top Stories

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA
    Lifestyle

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Exclusive Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Working outside Bengal adds a lot of responsibility ATG
    Entertainment

    Exclusive: Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Durga Ma has been kind to me'

    WHO explains how heat harms you and how you can protect yourself
    Lifestyle

    WHO explains: How does heat harm you? How can you protect yourself?

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch snt
    Entertainment

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma
    Entertainment

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH
    Entertainment

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC
    Lifestyle

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Must See

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)
    India News

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA
    Lifestyle

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)
    World News

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)