Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    The devastating incident occurred when the driver of the truck, K Balakrishnan (41) from Guntur, lost control of his vehicle due to brake failure. The truck was carrying a heavy load of 30 tons of rice from Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada to a destination in Kerala

    A toll plaza employee lost his life at the Masthanapatti toll plaza in Madurai, Tamil Nadu following an accident involving a speeding truck. The deceased, identified as Satish Kumar, hailed from Sakhimangalam in the Madurai district. The devastating incident occurred when the driver of the truck, K Balakrishnan (41) from Guntur, lost control of his vehicle due to brake failure. 

    The truck, carrying a heavy load of 30 tons of rice from Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada to a destination in Kerala, was hurtling towards the toll plaza when Satish attempted to stop it. However, the truck, uncontrollable due to the brake failure, collided with Satish, dragging him several meters before coming to a halt. Tragically, Satish Kumar died on the spot.

    It was revealed that the driver, Balakrishnan, tried to control the truck's speed by manoeuvring towards a roadside tree. However, his attempt failed due to the presence of roadside restaurants obstructing the path. Upon approaching the toll booth and seeing a line of vehicles, Balakrishnan made a quick decision to divert the truck to the opposite side of the toll booth to avoid hitting the queued vehicles. Unaware of the unfolding chaos, Satish Kumar tried to stop the truck, leading to the fatal collision. The truck subsequently collided with an oncoming passenger vehicle. In this second collision, two passengers in the car and a female toll booth employee were injured. Further, investigation is underway in the case.

    Recent Videos

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem WATCH AJR

    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem | WATCH

    WATCH Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    WATCH: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    WATCH Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town AJR

    WATCH: Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town

    Video Top Stories

    WHO explains how heat harms you and how you can protect yourself
    Lifestyle

    WHO explains: How does heat harm you? How can you protect yourself?

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch snt
    Entertainment

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma
    Entertainment

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH
    Entertainment

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC
    Lifestyle

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma
    Entertainment

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma
    Entertainment

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Must See

    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)
    India News

    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR
    India News

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)
    India News

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)