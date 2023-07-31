Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

The devastating incident occurred when the driver of the truck, K Balakrishnan (41) from Guntur, lost control of his vehicle due to brake failure. The truck was carrying a heavy load of 30 tons of rice from Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada to a destination in Kerala

A toll plaza employee lost his life at the Masthanapatti toll plaza in Madurai, Tamil Nadu following an accident involving a speeding truck. The deceased, identified as Satish Kumar, hailed from Sakhimangalam in the Madurai district. The devastating incident occurred when the driver of the truck, K Balakrishnan (41) from Guntur, lost control of his vehicle due to brake failure.

The truck, carrying a heavy load of 30 tons of rice from Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada to a destination in Kerala, was hurtling towards the toll plaza when Satish attempted to stop it. However, the truck, uncontrollable due to the brake failure, collided with Satish, dragging him several meters before coming to a halt. Tragically, Satish Kumar died on the spot.

It was revealed that the driver, Balakrishnan, tried to control the truck's speed by manoeuvring towards a roadside tree. However, his attempt failed due to the presence of roadside restaurants obstructing the path. Upon approaching the toll booth and seeing a line of vehicles, Balakrishnan made a quick decision to divert the truck to the opposite side of the toll booth to avoid hitting the queued vehicles. Unaware of the unfolding chaos, Satish Kumar tried to stop the truck, leading to the fatal collision. The truck subsequently collided with an oncoming passenger vehicle. In this second collision, two passengers in the car and a female toll booth employee were injured. Further, investigation is underway in the case.