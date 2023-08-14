HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

In a tragic and devastating event on Monday (August 14) morning, a Lord Shiva temple collapse in Shimla resulted in the loss of over nine lives. The unfortunate incident unfolded as the temple crumbled due to a landslide in the Summer Hill region. Haunting visuals of the aftermath have circulated across the internet, showcasing the extent of the disaster.

Initial reports indicate that roughly 25 to 30 individuals were inside the temple premises when the calamity struck. Among them, five individuals were successfully rescued, but the situation remains grim as numerous others are believed to be trapped beneath the debris. A police spokesperson conveyed this distressing information to a news agency. Currently, an ongoing rescue operation is being conducted at the site to save any survivors.

Adding to the tragic occurrences, another calamity struck in the form of a cloudburst in Jadon village, situated in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district. This devastating incident, which unfolded on Sunday night, claimed the lives of seven members of a single family, according to authorities.

The cloudburst resulted in the sweeping away of two houses, leaving behind a trail of destruction in its wake. Despite the disaster, six people managed to be rescued from the havoc that ensued.

Solan's Superintendent of Police, Gaurav Singh, revealed the names of the victims who lost their lives in this heart-wrenching incident. The deceased were identified as Harnam (38), Kamal Kishore (35), Hemlata (34), Rahul (14), Neha (12), Golu (8), and Raksha (12).