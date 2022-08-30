Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    In the video, the lift operator is seen forcefully opening the elevator door following which the accused steps out and starts slapping the security guard, who seemed like trying to reason with him. After assaulting and abusing the security guard, the accused is seen slapping the lift operator. The accused -- a businessman -- has been arrested.

    Aug 30, 2022, 9:46 AM IST

    A resident of a high-rise residential society in Gurudram's Sector 50 was arrested for repeatedly slapping and hurling expletives at a security guard and a lift operator moments after they reportedly rescued him from an elevator that had jammed.

    Police said that the businessman, identified as Varun Nath (39), allegedly threatened to kill the lift operator and the guard named Ashok Kumar from Uttar Pradesh. The purported video of the incident went viral on social media.

    In the video, the lift operator is seen forcefully opening the elevator door following which Nath steps out and starts slapping Kumar, who seemed like trying to reason with him. Every time Nath slapped Kumar, he took a few steps back. Nath then went towards the lift operator and slaps him before walking back aggressively towards Kumar.

    Later, security guards of the society assembled at its gate and started protesting. A police team led by Sector 50 Police Station SHO Inspector Rajesh Kumar reached the spot after receiving information about the incident.

    In his complaint, Kumar claimed that Nath was trapped inside an elevator in Tower 12 around 7:20 am. He informed Kumar through the intercom about it. After coming out of the lift, the accused started abusing him and slapped him multiple times, the complaint said, adding that the business also slapped the lift operator and threatened to kill him and Kumar.

    Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Virender Vij said that the police registered a case based on the complaint following which the accused was arrested and questioned. Nath was booked under sections 506 (criminal intimidation) and 323 (causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

    This incident comes a week after a video of the incident was circulated on social media showing a 32-year-old woman in Noida allegedly manhandling a private security guard, hurling expletives at him and making derogatory remarks against a particular community outside a group housing society. The woman was arrested following the incident.

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments and Highlights: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs after beating Mumbai Khiladis, Telugu Yoddhas dominate Gujarat Giants-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs, Telugu Yoddhas dominate

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate against Telugu Yoddhas; Gujarat Giants edge past Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate; Gujarat Giants edge past

    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on CSL next projects

    Exclusive: Besides IAC Vikrant, more big-ticket orders with Cochin Shipyard

    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on aatmanirbhar bharat

    Exclusive: 'There is a lot of Indian flavour in IAC Vikrant'

    Asianet News Samvad Discussing IAC Vikrant with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair

    Asianet News Samvad: 'Aircraft carrier Vikrant was originally meant to be Air Defence Ship'

    Video Top Stories

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Mona Patel, Derek and the cats, Judy on the run and Rika
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Mona Patel, Derek and the cats, Judy on the run and Rika

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist' RBA
    Entertainment

    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist'

    Vikram Rona trailer Kiccha Sudeepa Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on Ra Ra Rakkamma drb
    Entertainment

    Vikrant Rona: Kiccha Sudeepa, Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on 'Ra Ra Rakkamma'

    There should not be another Nambi Narayanan R Madhavan on Rocketry The Nambi Effect drb
    Entertainment

    'There should not be another Nambi Narayanan': R Madhavan on 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch - gps
    Entertainment

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch

    Heropanti 2 actor Tiger Shroff mobbed by fans outside Gaiety Galaxy; watch video - gps
    Entertainment

    Heropanti 2 actor Tiger Shroff mobbed by fans outside Gaiety Galaxy; watch video

    Must See

    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers
    India News

    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on CSL next projects
    Defence

    Exclusive: Besides IAC Vikrant, more big-ticket orders with Cochin Shipyard

    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on aatmanirbhar bharat
    Defence

    Exclusive: 'There is a lot of Indian flavour in IAC Vikrant'