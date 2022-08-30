Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

In the video, the lift operator is seen forcefully opening the elevator door following which the accused steps out and starts slapping the security guard, who seemed like trying to reason with him. After assaulting and abusing the security guard, the accused is seen slapping the lift operator. The accused -- a businessman -- has been arrested.

A resident of a high-rise residential society in Gurudram's Sector 50 was arrested for repeatedly slapping and hurling expletives at a security guard and a lift operator moments after they reportedly rescued him from an elevator that had jammed.

Police said that the businessman, identified as Varun Nath (39), allegedly threatened to kill the lift operator and the guard named Ashok Kumar from Uttar Pradesh. The purported video of the incident went viral on social media.

In the video, the lift operator is seen forcefully opening the elevator door following which Nath steps out and starts slapping Kumar, who seemed like trying to reason with him. Every time Nath slapped Kumar, he took a few steps back. Nath then went towards the lift operator and slaps him before walking back aggressively towards Kumar.

Later, security guards of the society assembled at its gate and started protesting. A police team led by Sector 50 Police Station SHO Inspector Rajesh Kumar reached the spot after receiving information about the incident.

In his complaint, Kumar claimed that Nath was trapped inside an elevator in Tower 12 around 7:20 am. He informed Kumar through the intercom about it. After coming out of the lift, the accused started abusing him and slapped him multiple times, the complaint said, adding that the business also slapped the lift operator and threatened to kill him and Kumar.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Virender Vij said that the police registered a case based on the complaint following which the accused was arrested and questioned. Nath was booked under sections 506 (criminal intimidation) and 323 (causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

This incident comes a week after a video of the incident was circulated on social media showing a 32-year-old woman in Noida allegedly manhandling a private security guard, hurling expletives at him and making derogatory remarks against a particular community outside a group housing society. The woman was arrested following the incident.