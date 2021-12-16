  • Facebook
    Giving chest compression on person suffering from heart attack can save a life: Manipal Hospital

    Dec 16, 2021, 5:52 PM IST

    Instead of panicking if a person is found lying with discomfort in the chest and not responding or has suffered a heart attack, a simple CPR procedure must be performed which can save lives, say health experts at Manipal Hospital during a session with frontline workers or first respondents.

    According to Dr Pradeep Haranahalli, Consultant, Interventional Cardiologist, Manipal Hospital, a person has to place his hand on the chest and do compression for about 30 minutes by giving gaps on patients who have suffered a heart attack.

    According to him, the simple technique can resuscitate the person by the time an ambulance or help arrives. The patient can be shifted to nearby hospitals and can be saved.

    He also stressed to watch out for early signs which normally people ignore.
    He asked people with comorbidities, family history, lifestyle changes to be alert and also not to ignore chest discomfort like acidity, breathlessness while walking a short distance, as these are some symptoms of heart attack or cardiac arrest.

    Medical intervention to address this issue of heart disease was also discussed during the program. This apart, the doctor also asked people to maintain a good and healthy diet, alter sedentary life with exercise and periodical consultation and health check up to avoid heart complications.

