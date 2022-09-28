Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ghost video spooks locality in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi

    Police believe that this is the handiwork of some teenagers. Bhelupur ADCP Praveen Singh said that it is possible that in order to pull a prank, someone might have been made to wear a white gown. The police told people not to believe rumours of the ghost.

    Sep 28, 2022, 1:11 PM IST

    A video from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi is going fiercely viral on social media in which allegedly a 'ghostly' figure can be seen. After the video went viral, the local police began investigations into the case. The police have registered a case against unknown miscreants at Bhelupur police station. Panic has gripped the VDA colony in the Badi Gaibi locality after the 'ghost video' surfaced. Such is the fear that people have stopped venturing out of their houses late at night. However, police believe that this is the handiwork of some teenagers. Bhelupur ADCP Praveen Singh said that it is possible that in order to pull a prank, someone might have been made to wear a white gown. The police told people not to believe rumours of the ghost.

