Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

Despite her attempts to flee, the dogs pursued her until a delivery boy intervened. The girl sustained minor injuries, prompting questions about the role of the Residents Welfare Association (RWA) in controlling stray dog access.

In Ghaziabad's Raj Nagar area, a pack of stray dogs attacked a girl within a residential society on Saturday. The incident was captured on CCTV. The recorded footage depicted the girl being pursued by several dogs. Despite her attempts to escape, the dogs relentlessly pursued her. Just before matters escalated, a delivery boy intervened, rescuing the minor from the aggressive canines.

While the girl sustained minor injuries, questions arose regarding the role of the Residents Welfare Association (RWA) in preventing street dogs from entering residential complexes. The surfaced video prompted an inquiry into the incident's circumstances. Officials are investigating whether the dogs were motivated by hunger or other factors.

Anuj Kumar, the chief veterinary officer of the Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation, emphasized the multi-faceted investigation that will ensue. The municipal corporation plans to take appropriate action based on the inquiry's findings. Furthermore, the possibility of the dogs carrying rabies is being examined. If confirmed, immediate measures will be taken. The RWA's involvement is also being explored to ascertain the rabies vaccination status of the residents. In the aftermath of the incident, a comprehensive examination of the situation is underway to ensure the safety of residents and address any potential health risks posed by the dogs.