Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi showed his support for the Indian cricket team post their World Cup 2023 final loss by visiting the dressing room in Ahmedabad. Comforting Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, his presence aimed to boost the team's morale in the aftermath of the defeat.

    After India's defeat in the World Cup final, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a special visit to the Indian dressing room to meet the team and provide encouragement. Australia clinched victory against India by six wickets in the final match held on November 19.

    Following the match, Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja shared a photo on social media, capturing the moment he shook hands with PM Modi. Expressing gratitude for the support received, Jadeja mentioned, "We had a great tournament but we ended up short yesterday. We are all heartbroken but the support of our people is keeping us going. PM @narendramodi's visit to the dressing room yesterday was special and very motivating."

    Indian pace bowler Mohammad Shami also expressed appreciation, writing on X, "Thankful to PM @narendramodi for specially coming to the dressing room and raising our spirits."

    In response, PM Modi praised the team's performance, tweeting, "Dear Team India, Your talent and determination through the World Cup was noteworthy: PM Modi. You've played with great spirit and brought immense pride to the nation. We stand with you today and always."

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Top Stories

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR
    India News

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA
    Lifestyle

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Exclusive Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Working outside Bengal adds a lot of responsibility ATG
    Entertainment

    Exclusive: Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Durga Ma has been kind to me'

    WHO explains how heat harms you and how you can protect yourself
    Lifestyle

    WHO explains: How does heat harm you? How can you protect yourself?

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch snt
    Entertainment

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma
    Entertainment

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH
    Entertainment

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Must See

    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH) AJR
    India News

    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)
    India News

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR
    India News

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)