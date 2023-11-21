First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi showed his support for the Indian cricket team post their World Cup 2023 final loss by visiting the dressing room in Ahmedabad. Comforting Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, his presence aimed to boost the team's morale in the aftermath of the defeat.

After India's defeat in the World Cup final, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a special visit to the Indian dressing room to meet the team and provide encouragement. Australia clinched victory against India by six wickets in the final match held on November 19.

Following the match, Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja shared a photo on social media, capturing the moment he shook hands with PM Modi. Expressing gratitude for the support received, Jadeja mentioned, "We had a great tournament but we ended up short yesterday. We are all heartbroken but the support of our people is keeping us going. PM @narendramodi's visit to the dressing room yesterday was special and very motivating."

Indian pace bowler Mohammad Shami also expressed appreciation, writing on X, "Thankful to PM @narendramodi for specially coming to the dressing room and raising our spirits."

In response, PM Modi praised the team's performance, tweeting, "Dear Team India, Your talent and determination through the World Cup was noteworthy: PM Modi. You've played with great spirit and brought immense pride to the nation. We stand with you today and always."