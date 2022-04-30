Exclusive Preview: Asianet News gets inside access to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

An access like never before along with the man who was once counted among one of the most powerful bureaucrats in the country, Nripendra Misra.

With a built-up area of 57,400 square feet and a complex spread over 67 acres, the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will be a symbol of exquisite craftsmanship and extreme engineering when completed.

The construction is underway on war-footing. Asianet News' Rajesh Kalra got exclusive access to the temple construction site.

An access like never before along with the man who was once counted among one of the most powerful bureaucrats in the country, Nripendra Misra.

Never heard before details about the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya...



Extreme engineering meets exquisite craftsmanship...



Watch the exclusive conversation with Ram Mandir construction committee chairman Nripendra Misra on May 1 at 7:15pm#AsianetNewsatRamTemple #AsianetNewsatAyodhya pic.twitter.com/V2bqCWO7OV — Asianet Newsable (@AsianetNewsEN) April 30, 2022

Today, Misra is overseeing the construction work on the site. As chairman of the temple construction committee of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, he is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the temple doors open for Lord Ram's devotees by December 2023. The main temple will be completed by December 2024.

Watch the full interview that will be telecast on Asianet News and Suvarna News at 7:15 pm on Sunday, May 1, and simultaneously on all digital platforms.