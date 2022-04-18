Forget 'hum do, hamare do'; every Hindu should have 4 children: Sadhvi Ritambara

Keep two children for the family and hand over the other two to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Sadhvi Ritambara said.

Yet another communally provocative statement was heard in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur where firebrand right-wing leader Sadhvi Ritambara was heard urging people to forget the idea of two children and produce four children.

A video of her remarks made during the Ramotsav programme organized by Vishwa Hindu Parishad at the Railway Ground in Nirala Nagar locality of Kanpur has been doing the rounds on social media.

She is heard saying, "Every Hindu should now come out of the idea of 'hum do, hamare do'. Every Hindu should now have 4 children. Keep two of these children for the family and hand over two to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and Vishwa Hindu Parishad. This is so that he can contribute to the nation's sacrifice. The nation should be paramount for us."

The remarks come on the same day, another controversial leader Yati Narsinghanand's outfit made a similar appeal. Addressing the three-day 'Dharam Sansad' of the Akhil Bhartiya Sant Parishad at Mubarakpur in Himachal Pradesh's Una district, the organisation's Himachal Pradesh in-charge Yati Satyadevanand Saraswati said that Hindus should give birth to more children to prevent India becoming an Islamic country.

When asked by media persons whether his statements were against the national policy of two children, he said, "There is no such law in our country that asks citizens to give birth to only two children."