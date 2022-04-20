Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Congress MLA slaps village youth for asking drinking water facility

    A shocking incident of abuse of power has come to light when a Congress MLA was caught slapping a youth for asking basic necessity.

    Apr 20, 2022, 9:50 PM IST

    A village youth who had come to air concerns and asked for a drinking water facility for the village and better roads was slapped and threatened to put in jail by Congress MLA Venkataramanappa.

    The incident has put the grand old party on defensive mode as the shocking video has gone viral.

    It is said the MLA had come to Tahsildar's office in connection with some land issue in the village, seeing MLA, the youth approached the MLA and appealed to him to look into the drinking water needs and address bad road issues in the village. The youth after meeting the gram panchayat, came looking for MLA to personally appraise him about the issues his village is facing but seeing the youth coming close, the MLA got irritated and gave a tight slap.

    The youth identified as Narasimhamurthy from Nagenahalli village was shocked over the behaviour of the MLA who also reportedly threatened him to be put in jail for messing with an MLA.

    DK Shivakumar slapped worker:

    Earlier KPCC president DK Shivakumar also was involved in slapgate controversy as he slapped a supporter and party worker in Mandya. As the leader was walking in a village to meet senior leader Made Gowda, one of the party workers tried to put his hand on Shivakumar's shoulder to get a selfie, irritated by the worker, Shivakumar slapped him. The video went viral and BJP trolled him calling 'Rowdy'.

    Recent Videos

    Watch WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    'Kem cho badha? Maja ma?': WHO chief Dr Tedros speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Every Hindu should have four children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Forget 'hum do, hamare do'; every Hindu should have 4 children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Primary school in Gorakhpur that has no electricity since 6 decades

    Primary school in Gorakhpur has no electricity since 6 decades

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Video Top Stories

    KGF Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things-ycb
    India News

    KGF: Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things

    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2's Miss Hairan track; Watch - gps
    Entertainment

    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2’s Miss Hairan track; Watch

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seeks blessing of Lord Manjunatha ycb
    Entertainment

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seek blessings of Lord Manjunatha

    Ramzan special: 7 types of dates you should have at least once in lifetime-ycb
    Lifestyle

    Ramzan special: 7 types of dates you should have at least once in lifetime

    Exclusive Shefali Shah reveals one thing that shouldnt exist in Bollywood
    Entertainment

    Exclusive: Shefali Shah reveals one thing that shouldn’t exist in Bollywood

    RRR Review: Fans go berserk over film's release; police deployed outside theatres (watch) - ycb
    Entertainment

    RRR Review: Fans go berserk over film’s release; police deployed outside theatres (watch)

    RRR vs James: Kannada activists tear posters of RRR, allege insult to Puneeth Rajkumar YCB
    Entertainment

    RRR vs James: Kannada activists tear posters of RRR, allege insult to Puneeth Rajkumar

    Must See

    Congress MLA slaps village youth for asking drinking water facility-ycb
    India News

    Congress MLA slaps village youth for asking drinking water facility

    Watch WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar
    India News

    'Kem cho badha? Maja ma?': WHO chief Dr Tedros speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha
    India News

    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha