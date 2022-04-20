Congress MLA slaps village youth for asking drinking water facility

A shocking incident of abuse of power has come to light when a Congress MLA was caught slapping a youth for asking basic necessity.

A village youth who had come to air concerns and asked for a drinking water facility for the village and better roads was slapped and threatened to put in jail by Congress MLA Venkataramanappa.

The incident has put the grand old party on defensive mode as the shocking video has gone viral.

It is said the MLA had come to Tahsildar's office in connection with some land issue in the village, seeing MLA, the youth approached the MLA and appealed to him to look into the drinking water needs and address bad road issues in the village. The youth after meeting the gram panchayat, came looking for MLA to personally appraise him about the issues his village is facing but seeing the youth coming close, the MLA got irritated and gave a tight slap.

The youth identified as Narasimhamurthy from Nagenahalli village was shocked over the behaviour of the MLA who also reportedly threatened him to be put in jail for messing with an MLA.

DK Shivakumar slapped worker:

Earlier KPCC president DK Shivakumar also was involved in slapgate controversy as he slapped a supporter and party worker in Mandya. As the leader was walking in a village to meet senior leader Made Gowda, one of the party workers tried to put his hand on Shivakumar's shoulder to get a selfie, irritated by the worker, Shivakumar slapped him. The video went viral and BJP trolled him calling 'Rowdy'.