    Congress agitated over Eshwarappa’s ‘saffron flag may replace national flag’ remark, demand his sacking

    Feb 16, 2022, 9:03 PM IST
    The pre-budget session in Karnataka witnessed high drama after opposition Congress members jumped inside the well with the national flag. The Congress members raised slogans against Minister KS Eshwarappa calling him a traitor for his comment that the 'saffron flag will replace the national flag atop Red Fort one day'. Unhappy over the development that the session was adjourned and no action was taken against Eshwarappa, MLCs have decided to launch 'sleep inside the Council during night protest.

    Speaker's reaction:
    Enraged by the Congress leaders' behaviour, Speaker Vishveshwara Hedge Kageri told the Congress members that this (Tricolour) is not their party flag and it cannot be insulted. 'The flag should not be used for protest or demonstration,' said the Speaker.

    CM's reaction
    As the commotion by Congress leaders escalated, the Speaker adjourned the session to Thursday 10:30 am. CM Bommai after the session held a presser and lashed at the Congress leaders. He accused Congress of insulting the national flag and trying to divert the attention of the Assembly. 'The Congress has taken only a few lines from Eshwarappa's statement and is attempting to divert the attention of the Assembly and public. To satisfy their political motives they misused the national flag,' said CM.

    Opposition leader Siddaramaiah attacks BJP govt:
    After moving an adjournment motion against minister KS Eshwarappa for reportedly insulting the national flag the other day with his statements, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah said, 'The CM should immediately sack the minister,' urging CM to take suo motu and dismiss Eshwarappa from the Cabinet.

    Meanwhile, opposition leader in Karnataka Council BK Hariprasad has said that the Congress MLCs have decided to sleep inside the Council during night hours from Thursday demanding the sacking of Eshwarappa.

