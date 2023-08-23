Chandrayaan-3 Mission on Moon: From studying lunar quakes to scanning distant planets

Explore India's Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission with its Vikram lander and Pragyan rover. Learn about their payloads, including instruments like RAMBHA, ILSA, LIBS, and APXS, and their mission to enhance our understanding of the lunar surface and planetary exploration.

The stage is prepared for India's lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3, as it readies its lander module for a gentle descent to the lunar surface. Following the soft landing, the rover, named 'Pragyan,' will emerge from the lander, which has been christened 'Vikram' in honour of Vikram Sarabhai, the visionary behind India's space program. It's worth noting that these same names were previously bestowed upon the lander and rover of Chandrayaan-2.

Let's now delve into the payloads of the Lander

* Radio Anatomy of Moon Bound Hyper Sensitive Ionosphere and Atmosphere (RAMBHA): Within the lander's payload, the Langmuir Probe (LP) will facilitate the measurement of near-surface plasma density (comprising ions and electrons) and its temporal variations.

* Lunar Surface Thermo Physical Experiment (ChaSTE): This instrument will aid in the assessment of the thermal properties of the lunar surface in proximity to the polar region.

* Instrument for Lunar Seismic Activity (ILSA): Housed within the lander's payload, this instrument will gauge seismic activity around the landing site and analyze the composition of the lunar crust and mantle.

* Laser Retroreflector Array (LRA): LRA will be used in passive experiments to gain insights into the lunar system's dynamics.

Now, let's turn our attention to the payload of the Rover

* Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscope (LIBS): This rover payload will be instrumental in determining chemical composition and estimating mineralogical makeup, enabling both qualitative and quantitative elemental analysis, and enhancing our understanding of the lunar surface.

* Alpha Particle X-ray Spectrometer (APXS): Carried by the rover, this instrument will identify the elemental composition (Mg, Al, Si, K, Ca, Ti, Fe) of lunar soil and rocks in the vicinity of the landing site.

Lastly, let's explore the payload of the Propulsion Module Payload

In the future, the search for potentially habitable exoplanets, or those with signs of life, will involve spectro-polarimetry of Earth (HAS - Habitability of an Exoplanet by Spectropolarimetry) from the propulsion module's payload. This groundbreaking approach will enable the investigation of various types of exo-planets through reflected light, expanding our knowledge of potentially habitable worlds beyond our solar system.