    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    The collision, captured by a security camera, showed the constable inspecting a vehicle at a checkpoint when the SUV crashed into him, causing severe injuries. The SUV also hit another vehicle at the checkpoint

    A video has emerged from the national capital New Delhi's Connaught Place market where a speeding car collided with a police constable performing vehicle inspections, resulting in injuries. According to local authorities, the incident unfolded at 1 am on a Tuesday night, within the outer circle of Connaught Place. A security camera in the vicinity documented the incident. In the footage, the constable can be seen diligently inspecting a vehicle at a designated checkpost, when a Sports Utility Vehicle recklessly ploughed into him, shattering the barricades in its path.

    Eyewitnesses recount the gruesome scene, describing how the constable was propelled into the air by the force of the impact, before helplessly descending onto the bustling thoroughfare below. This calamitous fall led to injuries to his leg and head. Furthermore, the SUV, following its collision with the constable, careened into another vehicle stationed at the checkpost, leaving a trail of chaos in its wake.

    Promptly responding to the scene, emergency services transported the injured constable to a nearby hospital. After receiving necessary medical attention and care, he has since been discharged.

    Traffic officials swiftly took action, diligently tracking down the rogue SUV and apprehending its driver. Despite the driver's attempt to escape the accident site, the tenacious efforts of the traffic police personnel led to his capture. Police officials have confirmed that the driver now faces legal consequences for his actions.

