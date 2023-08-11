Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

Moradabad Police officials stated that the underlying motive behind the BJP leader's murder seems to stem from a personal feud between the two factions. Five dedicated teams have been assembled to capture the suspects.

Anuj Chaudhary, a BJP leader from Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh, was fatally shot outside his Moradabad residence on Thursday evening. CCTV footage captured the distressing incident, wherein Chaudhary was seen walking with another person. He was suddenly ambushed by three assailants on a motorcycle who opened fire, inflicting multiple gunshot wounds.

Despite being rushed to Moradabad's BrightStar Hospital, Chaudhary ultimately succumbed to his injuries. Anuj had unsuccessfully contested Sambhal's Asmoli block chief elections.

Suspicions have been cast by Chaudhary's family toward their political adversaries, linking them to this tragic assassination. Police officials disclose that the family had identified Amit Chaudhary and Aniket as suspects in the case.

"The motive appears to be a personal rivalry between the two parties. A case has been registered against four individuals. We have formed five teams to swiftly apprehend the accused. Once the wanted suspects are in custody, stringent legal measures will be taken," Moradabad Police officials said.