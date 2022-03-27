Wedding turns tragic in Andhra Pradesh as bus falls into 50-feet pit killing 7, injuring 45

A wedding turned tragic as a bus carrying passengers fell into a 50-feet deep pit killing 7 and injuring 45 others.

The bus was heading from Dharmavaram to Tirupati and fell into a deep pit at Chandragiri. The fire and emergency team and locals rescued people and rushed them to hospital.

Accident happened as the bus fell off the cliff due to driver's negligence in Bakrapeta, 25 kms away from Tirupati. Aggrieved were shifted to a nearby hospital, said SP, Tirupati.