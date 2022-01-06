BJP MP caught badmouthing own minister JC Madhuswamy, allegedly calls him Kim Jong-un

In yet another case of microphones exposing political leaders, BJP MP from Tumakuru GS Basavaraj was caught badmouthing Karnataka minister and leader from his home district Tumukuru, Law Minister JC Madhuswamy. Basavaraj, who is having differences with Madhuswamy, allegedly compared him with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.

The MP was conversing with Minister Byrathi Basavaraj in Tumakuru and forgot about the microphones on the dias. He was whispering against Madhuswamy. The MP also recalled Madhuswamy's cheap behaviour with an executive engineer a year ago at a review meeting.

The leader also revealed that Madhuswamy managed to get Rs 1000 crore released for his taluk.

The leader reportedly told minister Byrathi Basavaraj that Madhuswamy speaks about violence and because of him, the BJP will find it difficult to win even a single seat in Tumakuru district.

As soon as the conversation went viral, the MP denied having made any such remarks or even having any differences with Madhuswamy. The MP reacting to local media channels said that there is no difference between him and Madhuswamy and justified the Rs 1000 crore fund gotten released by Madhuswamy. Nothing wrong in getting the funds allocated. The conversation was only pertaining to some development works and not against anybody.

A few months ago, a similar embarrassing situation surfaced at Congress head office after media coordinator Saleem was caught bad mouthing KPCC chief DK Shivakumar with Congress leader VS Ugrappa. Saleem accused Shivakumar of seeking commission for projects. Following the viral video, Saleem was sacked from the party.