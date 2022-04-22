BJP leader CT Ravi justifies bulldozer action: 'Terrorists fed biryani are now facing bulldozer'

BJP General Secretary CT Ravi's comments on bulldozer action goes viral after he said terrorist were fed with biryani earlier. Ravi dubbed the people involved in violence hit area as terrorists.

BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi has made a controversial comment. Addressing party workers, Ravi said in the country there was a time when terrorists were being fed biryani but now bulldozers will be used.

Ravi was referring to UP, MP and Municipal Corporation of Delhi's action of using JCB machines to raze homes of persons accused in riots and violence and other crimes. While the extra judicial action is appreciated by right wing activists and few leaders from within the party, the action also has come under criticism as the judicial system is being debated.

Meanwhile, many right wing leaders and BJP leaders from Karnataka are also pitching for similar actions of razing homes of people involved in crimes.

The demands come especially after the Hubballi violence in which a police station and temple was attacked by a mob.

The police have so far managed to arrest 122 members including mastermind Waseem Pathan, an AIMIM leader. On April 16, hundreds of people gathered at Hubballi Old Police Station demanding arrest of a person involved in blasphemy.

The mob turned violent after police resorted to lathicharge when they refused to vacate the premises. Stones were pelted on police, vehicles were overturned.

The police based on the CCTV footage and viral videos first arrested 88 members. Waseem Pathan, who provoked the mob fled to Mumbai and four days after the incident, police arrested him from Bengaluru and investigation is on.