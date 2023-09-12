Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bihar: School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities | WATCH

    Female students express discontent by damaging official car, alleging mistreatment by a policewoman. Traffic disrupted as they block roads in Mahnar Mohiuddinagar. Heightened security follows the incident.

    In a show of strong discontent in Mahnar block of Vaishali district in Bihar, female students from a government school took part in a protest where they resorted to the vandalism of a vehicle belonging to an Education Department officer. The demonstration was fueled by their frustration over the inadequate facilities at their school.

    The enraged students went to the extent of causing damage to the car of the Block Education Officer, citing that their actions were prompted by alleged physical altercations with a female police officer. In response to the allegations leveled against her, the woman police officer claimed that her health had deteriorated.

    As part of their protest, the students blocked the main road in the vicinity of Mahnar Mohiuddinagar, effectively obstructing the flow of traffic around Madan Chowk and Patel Chowk. In the wake of this incident, heightened security measures have been put in place in the area.

