Bengaluru residents shame BBMP by conducting Ganapati 'havan' on big pothole, video goes viral

With delay from BBMP in fixing bad roads and incidents of pothole related accidents and deaths on the rise, residents of East Bengaluru conducted 'Ganapathi Homa' (havan) to protect motorists. As officials showed lackadaisical attitude towards infrastructure, the residents decided to shame them by performing this havan in a pothole.

NS Ravi, member of Bharatinagar Resident Welfare Association said that their complaints and pleas to BBMP engineers in the past fell on deaf ears. Due to poor execution of work by contractors, roads developed craters and potholes.

Few months back, a disabled person riding a scooter in South Bengaluru died on the spot after he lost control due to potholes. "Motorists often fall and get injured and curse the government. But we wanted to hold officials and contractors accountable, hence this havan," said Ravi.

BBMP chief Gaurav Gupta had earlier instructed all zonal engineers to conduct the survey of potholes and asphalt. He had said that, as rains lashed beyond mid-November, the repair work also got delayed. Once the rains stop the work on all major roads will begin where the entire stretch will be tarred.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai also toured the city earlier and stressed more funds for infrastructure. Development of roads tops the government agenda, he had said.