    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Syriac chant is not the music of the dead'

    In a special edition of Asianet News Dialogues, Christian Musicological Society of India Founder President Father Joseph J Palackal talks about the peculiarities of Syriac music and the Importance of Syriac in Christian Studies internationally.

    Syriac chant, one of the oldest Christian chants in the world, is not the 'music of the dead' as is perceived by many, said Christian Musicological Society of India Founder President Father Joseph J Palackal while taking part in a special edition of the Asianet News Dialogues. Father Joseph gave insights on a range of topics, including why despite once being seen as an elite language among religious leaders, Church services in Syriac language are today extremely rare in India. He also talks about the peculiarities of Syriac music and the Importance of Syriac in Christian Studies internationally.

