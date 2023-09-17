Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Vikram's hop test was not planned; it was something very phenomenal'

    Taking part in a special edition of Asianet News 'Dialogues', Chandrayaan-3 Project Director P Veeramuthuvel and Deputy Project Director Kalpana Kalahasti said that their teams worked for almost 24 hours to ensure the hop test was a success.

    Two weeks ago, scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation successfully performed a hop test wherein the Vikram lander module of the Chandrayaan-3 mission was fired up to elevate and soft land again on the Moon. Following this manoeuvre, Vikram's lander and its payload went into a power-off mode, hoping to be reactivated when the sun comes up again on the lunar south pole. However, ISRO's top scientists are now saying that performing the hop test was not a part of the mission.

    Taking part in a special edition of Asianet News 'Dialogues', Chandrayaan-3 Project Director P Veeramuthuvel and Deputy Project Director Kalpana Kalahasti said that their teams worked for almost 24 hours to ensure the hop test was a success.

    "The hop was not part of our plan. This was actually suggested by our Director (URSC) M Sankaran and ISRO chief S Somanath. They said that this should be a precursor to the sample retention. This pushed our teams to the limits to conduct this test. In fact, we worked for almost 24 hours continuously to conduct this test," Veeramuthuvel said.

    "This test is like a huge success. We did not have much confidence. We had to fire our engine in an open loop way, then it had to hop towards the upward direction and land in a small lateral motion. So this was something very phenomenal because all the legs were not equally placed on the ground. Terrain resistance is involved at the time of liftoff. So many challenges we had. But the Director (URSC) and ISRO chief said they are behind us in conducting this test. It is a huge success," he added.

    Watch the full interview above.

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi to marks 73rd birthday with inauguration of 'YashoBhoomi'; here's how it looks WATCH AJR

    PM Modi to marks 73rd birthday with inauguration of 'YashoBhoomi'; here's how it looks | WATCH

    Drone footage reveals precision strikes on terrorists' hideout in Anantnag encounter WATCH AJR

    Drone footage reveals precision strikes on terrorists' hideout in Anantnag encounter | WATCH

    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlight? You decide

    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlights? WATCH and decide

    Bihar School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities WATCH AJR

    Bihar: School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities | WATCH

    WATCH Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023 snt

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    Video Top Stories

    WHO explains how heat harms you and how you can protect yourself
    Lifestyle

    WHO explains: How does heat harm you? How can you protect yourself?

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch snt
    Entertainment

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma
    Entertainment

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH
    Entertainment

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC
    Lifestyle

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma
    Entertainment

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma
    Entertainment

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Must See

    Asianet News Dialogues with Chandrayaan-3 Project Director P Veeramuthuvel and Deputy Project Director Kalpana Kalahasti
    India News

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Vikram's hop test was not planned; it was something very phenomenal'

    PM Modi to marks 73rd birthday with inauguration of 'YashoBhoomi'; here's how it looks WATCH AJR
    India News

    PM Modi to marks 73rd birthday with inauguration of 'YashoBhoomi'; here's how it looks | WATCH

    Drone footage reveals precision strikes on terrorists' hideout in Anantnag encounter WATCH AJR
    India News

    Drone footage reveals precision strikes on terrorists' hideout in Anantnag encounter | WATCH