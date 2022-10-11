Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    3 Chennai students, seen in viral video dragging machetes along railway platform, arrested

    In a Twitter post, the Divisional Railway Manager-Chennai, Southern Railway, said there is zero tolerance towards such misbehaviour and dangerous stunts on trains or on railway premises. 

    Oct 11, 2022, 10:39 AM IST

    Three youths, seen in a viral video performing stunts with sharp weapons in their hand, have been arrested by Railway Police in Chennai. The arrested youths have been identified as Anbarasu and Ravichandran from Gummidipoondi and Arul from Ponneri. The trio are students of Presidency College.

    In a Twitter post, the Divisional Railway Manager-Chennai, Southern Railway, said there is zero tolerance towards such misbehaviour and dangerous stunts on trains or on railway premises. 

    In the viral video, the youths can be seen hanging on the footboard of the moving train while two others are seen with machetes. Two students were sliding the machetes on the platform shouting Presidency College slogans.

    The Railway police had recently issued a warning that anyone travelling with swords, sickles and knives on trains would be arrested and charged with offences under the Indian Railways Act that provides for punishment of up to 10 years imprisonment. Recently, another video of a college student hanging from a train's stairs and threatening passengers with a knife on the platform went viral. 

    Despite this, these youngsters shot and shared the video of their risky and unlawful stunt. But the law seems to have now caught up to them.

    Recent Videos

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi/2md ODI: My strength is to hit sixes - Ishan Kishan-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi ODI: 'My strength is to hit sixes' - Ishan Kishan

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi/2nd ODI: It is okay I am not selected for ICC T20 World Cup - Shardul Thakur-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi ODI: 'It's okay I'm not selected for ICC T20 World Cup' - Shardul Thakur

    90th indian air force day Vintage Dakota, which helped save Srinagar and liberate Bangladesh, takes flight once again snt

    IAF@90: Vintage Dakota, which helped save Srinagar and liberate Bangladesh, takes flight once again

    football ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters fan's balancing act with qatar World Cup 2022 official ball al rihla will stun you snt

    ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters fan's balancing act with World Cup 2022 official ball will stun you

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala

    Video Top Stories

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala

    Alia Bhatt glows in yellow for her baby shower Neetu Kapoor Karishma Kapoor Shaheen Bhatt in attendance drb
    Entertainment

    Alia Bhatt glows in yellow for her baby shower; Neetu Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt in attendance

    Durga Puja 2022: BARSHA celebrates 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'; with biggest Durga Idol of Bengaluru RBA
    Lifestyle

    Durga Puja 2022: BARSHA celebrates 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'; with biggest Durga Idol of Bengaluru

    Indie Scoop Featuring Veronica Fusaro, BODMAS and Moli
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Veronica Fusaro, BODMAS and Moli

    Indie Scoop Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    Malayalam actor Mohanlal interview on entry into politics
    Entertainment

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Politics never excited me... it is not my cup of tea'

    boycott culture Exclusive interview with Malayalam actor Mohanlal
    Entertainment

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Degrading a movie intentionally is extremely wrong'

    Must See

    3 Chennai students, seen in viral video dragging machetes along railway platform, arrested
    India News

    3 Chennai students, seen in viral video dragging machetes along railway platform, arrested

    90th indian air force day Vintage Dakota, which helped save Srinagar and liberate Bangladesh, takes flight once again snt
    Defence

    IAF@90: Vintage Dakota, which helped save Srinagar and liberate Bangladesh, takes flight once again

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala