3 Chennai students, seen in viral video dragging machetes along railway platform, arrested

In a Twitter post, the Divisional Railway Manager-Chennai, Southern Railway, said there is zero tolerance towards such misbehaviour and dangerous stunts on trains or on railway premises.

Three youths, seen in a viral video performing stunts with sharp weapons in their hand, have been arrested by Railway Police in Chennai. The arrested youths have been identified as Anbarasu and Ravichandran from Gummidipoondi and Arul from Ponneri. The trio are students of Presidency College.

In the viral video, the youths can be seen hanging on the footboard of the moving train while two others are seen with machetes. Two students were sliding the machetes on the platform shouting Presidency College slogans.

The Railway police had recently issued a warning that anyone travelling with swords, sickles and knives on trains would be arrested and charged with offences under the Indian Railways Act that provides for punishment of up to 10 years imprisonment. Recently, another video of a college student hanging from a train's stairs and threatening passengers with a knife on the platform went viral.

Despite this, these youngsters shot and shared the video of their risky and unlawful stunt. But the law seems to have now caught up to them.