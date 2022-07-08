Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India@75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji

    It is well known that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was the heart and soul of the Indian National Army. But it was another Bose from Bengal who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji. Rash Behari Bose.  

    Jul 8, 2022, 1:34 PM IST

    It is well known that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was the heart and soul of the Indian National Army. But it was another Bose from Bengal who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji. Rash Behari Bose.  

    Bose was born in Calcutta in 1886. Having witnessed in horror the gross callousness of British authorities, which resulted in the miseries wreaked by famines and pandemics, Bose hated the British from childhood. This also made him an admirer of the revolutionaries of Bengal, who believed in the violent overthrow of foreign rule. 

    Also watch: India@75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution

    He was also a brilliant student who had the extraordinary achievement of having taken degrees in medicine and engineering from France and Germany, respectively.

    But Bose could have easily gone for a cosy and luxurious life. Instead, he chose the difficult path of the revolutionary freedom fighter. He allied with the Bengali revolutionaries and the organisation Jugantar. He was also behind the failed yet sensational assassination attempt against Governor-General Lord Hardinge at Delhi on 23 December 1912. 

    Bose was also at the forefront of the thwarted Gaddar mutiny of 1915 inside the British Indian Army by the Indian soldiers. The North America-based Gaddar Party organised the mutiny. 

    Following the failed uprising, nationalists were rounded up in large numbers. They were tried in the first Lahore Conspiracy Case, and as many as 42 were executed. Before getting caught, Bose escaped to Japan in 1915 on the advice of Lala Lajpat Rai.

    Also watch: India@75: Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom

    Bose spent the rest of his life organising Japan’s support for India’s freedom struggle. He formed the India Independence League to work in various South East Asian countries to campaign for an Asian resistance movement against the British. He also helped with the Japanese army’s support of the formation of the Indian National Army, consisting of Indian soldiers in the British Army held by Japan during the II WW. 

    In 1943 Bose invited Subhas Bose to Tokyo and handed over the leadership of the INA. Bose married a Japanese lady, became a citizen and won the second-highest civilian award. He died in Tokyo in 1945, a year after he won Japan’s high civilian honour, The 2nd Order of the Rising Sun.

    Also watch: India@75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution snt

    India@75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution

    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    India at 75 Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom snt

    India@75: Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom

    India at 75 Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British snt

    India@75: Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British

    India at 75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt snt

    India@75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt

    Video Top Stories

    Vikram Rona trailer Kiccha Sudeepa Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on Ra Ra Rakkamma drb
    Entertainment

    Vikrant Rona: Kiccha Sudeepa, Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on 'Ra Ra Rakkamma'

    There should not be another Nambi Narayanan R Madhavan on Rocketry The Nambi Effect drb
    Entertainment

    'There should not be another Nambi Narayanan': R Madhavan on 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch - gps
    Entertainment

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch

    Heropanti 2 actor Tiger Shroff mobbed by fans outside Gaiety Galaxy; watch video - gps
    Entertainment

    Heropanti 2 actor Tiger Shroff mobbed by fans outside Gaiety Galaxy; watch video

    KGF Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things-ycb
    India News

    KGF: Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things

    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2's Miss Hairan track; Watch - gps
    Entertainment

    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2’s Miss Hairan track; Watch

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seeks blessing of Lord Manjunatha ycb
    Entertainment

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seek blessings of Lord Manjunatha

    Must See

    India at 75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji snt
    India Independence

    India@75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji

    India at 75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution snt
    India Independence

    India@75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution

    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you
    India News

    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you