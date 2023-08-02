Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    When world's largest warship crossed the Atlantic (WATCH)

    In 2022, the world witnessed the maiden voyage of the largest warship on the planet and the most technologically advanced aircraft carrier of the US Navy. This colossal floating airbase embarked on its first operational deployment, making a historic crossing of the Atlantic. Here is what it was like to sail the high seas on a floating airbase.

    In 2022, the world witnessed the deployment of the largest warship and the latest technological marvel of the US Navy, the USS Gerald R Ford. As the largest and most powerful ship in NATO's maritime arsenal, USS Gerald R Ford stands at the forefront of a new class of super-carriers. Breaking away from traditional steam-powered systems, it utilizes electromagnetic catapults to launch jets, resulting in fewer sailors required for operation and adaptable power levels for specific aircraft, reducing wear and tear and long-term maintenance costs.

    Setting sail from Halifax, Canada, the USS Gerald R Ford embarked on its first operational deployment, crossing the Atlantic for the high seas. During its journey, it made its first foreign port call in Halifax before participating in Exercise Silent Wolverine off the coast of Portugal. 

    This exercise involved 11 ships from six NATO Allies, including Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Spain. The drills encompassed the launch and recovery of various aircraft, such as strike fighters, surveillance aircraft, electronic warfare aircraft, and helicopters. 

    Working seamlessly with the multinational carrier strike group, the USS Gerald R Ford showcased its capabilities and coordinated efforts with allied ships, providing NATO Allies with a firsthand experience of the warship's prowess and an opportunity to familiarize themselves with its cutting-edge systems. As the USS Gerald R Ford entered the stage, it cemented its position as an essential asset in maintaining maritime security and strengthening NATO's capabilities.

