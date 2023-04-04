Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

Occupants of five to six vehicles and 20-30 tourists on their way to Nathu La are feared to have been buried under the snow.

Indian Army personnel are undertaking rescue and relief operations on a war footing in East Sikkim where a massive avalanche occurred on the Gangtok-Nathu La JNM Road near MS 15 on Tuesday at about 11.10 am.

Occupants of five to six vehicles and 20-30 tourists on their way to Nathu La are feared to have been buried under the snow. Besides the team of BRO Project SWASTIK, personnel from the Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army launched an all-out rescue mission.

Till 5 pm, at least 27 tourists had been rescued. This includes six tourists from the deep valley. Those rescued were shifted to nearby medical facilities of the Indian Army. According to the army, seven persons have lost their lives in the avalanche.

Search and rescue missions for the remaining persons are underway by the Army, State Disaster Management Team and Police. In addition, 350 stranded tourists and 80 vehicles have been evacuated after snow clearance from the road.