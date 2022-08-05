Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested (Watch)

    The all-indigenous laser guided ATGM, fired from Main Battle Tank (MBT) Arjun, used a tandem High explosive anti-tank (HEAT) warhead to defeat explosive reactive armour-protected vehicles.

    Aug 5, 2022, 12:27 AM IST

    The Indian Army and the Defence Research and Development Organisation have successfully test-fired Make-in-India Laser-Guided Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGM) from Main Battle Tank (MBT) Arjun. The tests were carried out at the KK Ranges with support from the Armoured Corps Centre and School (ACC&S) in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra.

    The officials said the missiles hit precisely and successfully destroyed the targets at two different ranges. Telemetry systems recorded the satisfactory flight performance of the missiles. The all-indigenous Laser Guided ATGM employs a tandem High Explosive Anti-Tank (HEAT) warhead to defeat Explosive Reactive Armour (ERA) protected armoured vehicles.

    The ATGM has been developed with multi-platform launch capability and is currently undergoing technical evaluation trials from the 120mm gun of MBT Arjun. In June this year, the DRDO had hit the bull's eye with textbook precision and successfully defeated the target at minimum ranges. The Arjun is the third generation main battle tank developed by the DRDO.

    It should be mentioned that the Pune-based Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE) developed the ATGM in association with High Energy Materials Research Lab and Instruments Research and Development Establishment.

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule snt

    India@75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule

    India at 75: Gangadharrao Balakrishna Deshpande, the Lion of Karnataka snt

    India@75: Gangadharrao Balakrishna Deshpande, the Lion of Karnataka

    India at 75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt

    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist' RBA

    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist'

    India at 75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British snt

    India@75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British

    Video Top Stories

    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist' RBA
    Entertainment

    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist'

    Vikram Rona trailer Kiccha Sudeepa Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on Ra Ra Rakkamma drb
    Entertainment

    Vikrant Rona: Kiccha Sudeepa, Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on 'Ra Ra Rakkamma'

    There should not be another Nambi Narayanan R Madhavan on Rocketry The Nambi Effect drb
    Entertainment

    'There should not be another Nambi Narayanan': R Madhavan on 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch - gps
    Entertainment

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch

    Heropanti 2 actor Tiger Shroff mobbed by fans outside Gaiety Galaxy; watch video - gps
    Entertainment

    Heropanti 2 actor Tiger Shroff mobbed by fans outside Gaiety Galaxy; watch video

    KGF Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things-ycb
    India News

    KGF: Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things

    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2's Miss Hairan track; Watch - gps
    Entertainment

    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2’s Miss Hairan track; Watch

    Must See

    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested
    Defence

    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested (Watch)

    India at 75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule snt
    India Independence

    India@75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule

    India at 75: Gangadharrao Balakrishna Deshpande, the Lion of Karnataka snt
    India Independence

    India@75: Gangadharrao Balakrishna Deshpande, the Lion of Karnataka