Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested (Watch)

The all-indigenous laser guided ATGM, fired from Main Battle Tank (MBT) Arjun, used a tandem High explosive anti-tank (HEAT) warhead to defeat explosive reactive armour-protected vehicles.

The Indian Army and the Defence Research and Development Organisation have successfully test-fired Make-in-India Laser-Guided Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGM) from Main Battle Tank (MBT) Arjun. The tests were carried out at the KK Ranges with support from the Armoured Corps Centre and School (ACC&S) in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra.

The officials said the missiles hit precisely and successfully destroyed the targets at two different ranges. Telemetry systems recorded the satisfactory flight performance of the missiles. The all-indigenous Laser Guided ATGM employs a tandem High Explosive Anti-Tank (HEAT) warhead to defeat Explosive Reactive Armour (ERA) protected armoured vehicles.

The ATGM has been developed with multi-platform launch capability and is currently undergoing technical evaluation trials from the 120mm gun of MBT Arjun. In June this year, the DRDO had hit the bull's eye with textbook precision and successfully defeated the target at minimum ranges. The Arjun is the third generation main battle tank developed by the DRDO.

It should be mentioned that the Pune-based Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE) developed the ATGM in association with High Energy Materials Research Lab and Instruments Research and Development Establishment.