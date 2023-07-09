Inside HAWS, the school that trains soldiers in mountain warfare

As one of the oldest training institutions within the Indian Army, the High Altitude Warfare School (HAWS) provides comprehensive training to soldiers and officers in three key areas: rock crafting, stream crossing, and glacier craft. The training is undertaken across three distinct geographical locations -- Sonamarg, Gulmarg and the Machoi glacier. Anish Kumar reports

Mountain warfare is unforgiving. Troops deployed in higher-altitude need to undergo rigorous training or risk mountains and inhospitable terrains becoming a bigger enemy than their adversaries. Situated at a height of over 9,000 feet in Jammu & Kashmir’s Sonamarg, the High Altitude Warfare School (HAWS) hones troops from the Indian Army and friendly foreign countries in skills to navigate and fight in the rough terrain. They are trained in building operational endurance and self-sufficiency.

Being the one of oldest training institutions of the Indian Army, the HAWS carries out training at three geographically separate locations -- Gulmarg, Sonamarg and Machoi glacier. At HAWS, soldiers and officers are basically trained in three categories, including rock crafting, stream crossing and glacier craft. Let us take a look at the techniques being taught to them by highly-trained and professional instructors.

Rock craft

Pitch climbing line: Pitch climbing requires three members. The lead climber first goes on a pitch, places the gear and makes sure they are anchored. The second climber cleans the pitch and collects the protective gear. The length of the pitch varies depending on the length of the rope, how much protective gear is available, where there are fixed bolts or belay stations, and if the leader wants to exchange the lead.

Rappelling: It is a technique in which the climber descends a mountain in a timely and efficient manner on a rope attached to an anchor at the top. It is one of the difficult techniques of rock craft. In this technique, the trooper comes down from the top of a climbing route, facing the rock and leaning back. The other trooper on the ground slowly feeds the rope through their belay device to lower him smoothly down. The trooper uses his feet to push off the rock, taking long, slow jumps, and even remaining suspended in the air for the descent. At the bottom, he lands lightly on his feet.

Overhang rappelling: In this technique, the troop put his feet on the edge of the overhang. Without moving his feet he lowers himself till his hips are below the overhang. He then bends his knees and pushes off with his free hand till clear.

Flying Fox: Under this technique, the troops get down faster.

Horizontal hauling line: In this technique, the trooper descends from the top in butterfly mode, sitting and laying. Any casualty is evacuated through this technique.

Hasty rappelling: This technique is used on moderate pitches. It is considered to be easier and faster than other methods. The trooper faces slightly sideways to the anchor and puts ropes horizontally across his back. The hand nearest to the anchor is his guide hand, and the other is the brake hand. These techniques provide soldiers with a distinct advantage in a war-like scenario. The soldiers can infiltrate difficult enemy territory and launch an attack from the least expected quarters within no time.

Stream crossing

Wedding in: In war operations, the most-efficient troop first crosses the mountain stream with the help of a steel rod and sets up a base in the enemy territory. He faces lots of challenges in crossing the stream. Among the other methods, two-knot tension rope and ladder launch are the techniques that the troops use in the operations.

Snow/Ice craft

There are two-point, and four-point among other techniques being used by the HAWS to train the troops. The school trains over 1,400 personnel annually and some of its alumni have excelled in operations, mountaineering and winter games. Over 15 countries have been sending their personnel for training.

Talking to Asianet Newsable, senior instructor at HAWS Lt Col Zahid Mirza Baig said: “These troops will go to their respective units and train their fellow soldiers.” They are trained to outlive extremely harsh climates and avalanches. A week-long survival training is also provided for their self-sustenance, he said.