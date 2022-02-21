IAF rescues trekker from 300 ft gorge in Karnataka's Nandi Hills

At the request of the local administration, an Indian Air Force Mi-17 helicopter rescued a young trekker at the Bramhagiri Rocks in Karnataka's Nandi Hills after he slipped and fell 300 feet below.

He was winched up by crew safely and taken to a civil hospital after onboard medical assistance. Videos of the rescue operation have gone viral on social media. People are appreciating the courage of the Indian Air Force and their dedication towards the people.

The 19-year-old trekker slipped into a 300 feet deep gorge after losing balance. He was trapped between the rocks. Being injured, he could not even attempt to budge from the position he was stuck in. He contacted the local police through his mobile phone. After several attempts by the police, state disaster rescue force, and national disaster rescue force to rescue the trekker failed, the local administration contacted the Indian Air Force for assistance.

IAF deployed a Mi-17 helicopter for the rescue operation. With landing being impossible on the hillside where the trekker was stuck, the helicopter's flight gunner was winced down to the spot. The flight gunner reached the trekker, attached the harness, and lifted the latter up.

The medical assistant onboard the IAF Mi-17 attended to the trekker as he was being flown to Yelahanka. The trekker was shifted to the nearest civil hospital. His condition is reported to be stable. The incident brought back memories of a similar rescue conducted earlier this month when a youngster was trapped between rocks in Palakkad, Kerala. Then, Indian Army parachute regiment personnel had rescued the youngster.