IAF contingent marches on France's Avenues des Champs Elysées ahead of Bastille Day (WATCH)

The Indian Air Force has shared a video of its marching contingent showcasing precise drill movements on the Avenues des Champs Elysées towards the BastilleDay parade. Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, an Mi-17 pilot who has also flown light choppers, is the IAF contingent commander.

This year's Bastille Day parade will also feature a flying contingent of four Rafale fighters from the IAF, soaring over the iconic Champs-Elysees. The participation of the IAF in the flypast and marching segment of Bastille Day highlights the longstanding partnership between India and France, particularly in the realm of air power.

The Indian contingent's presence commemorates 25 years of the Strategic Partnership between India and France. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the distinguished guest of honour at the esteemed French military parade.

India-French Relationship

India shares a deep historical connection with France, with numerous Indian individuals like Welinkar, Shivdev Singh, HC Dewan, and Jumbo Majumdar having valiantly fought in the skies of France during the two World Wars. Some, such as Jumbo Majumdar, were even honoured for their gallant actions during the final stages of World War II in the Falaise Gap.

Over the years, the Indian Air Force has operated various French aircraft, beginning with the Ouragan and followed by the Breguet Alize, Mystere IVA, SEPECAT Jaguar, Mirage 2000, and now the Rafale. Helicopters like the Alouette-III and Lama continue to serve India remarkably, particularly in the remote Himalayan regions. Interestingly, Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, who will lead the IAF marching contingent, has extensive experience flying the Alouette-III helicopter during her distinguished service.

The professional ties between the Indian and French Air Forces have been further fortified through joint flying exercises such as Ex Desert Knight, Garuda, and Orion. The presence of the IAF's Rafale aircraft, flying side by side with the French Air and Space Force (FASF), is a testament to the enduring strategic friendship that has matured over the decades, both on the ground and in the air.