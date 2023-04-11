Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Group Captain Dhami is also the first woman officer of the IAF to command a combat unit. Also, the parade had an all-women contingent for the first time, comprising of the newly inducted Agniveer Vayu women.

    The Indian Air Force (IAF) celebrated its 91st anniversary on Monday, wherein for the first time a woman officer, Group Captain Shaliza Dhami commanded the parade. Group Captain Dhami is also the first woman officer of the IAF to command a combat unit. Also, the parade had an all-women contingent for the first time, comprising of the newly inducted Agniveer Vayu women.

    The Garud, which has recently completed its 20 years of raising, also participated in the parade for the first time. IAF chief Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari reviewed the parade in the presence of Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, former Chiefs of the Air Staff, senior service officers and civilian dignitaries. 

    During the parade, ACM Chaudhuri unveiled a new ensign for the Indian Air Force. The new lAF ensign has been created to better reflect the values of the Indian Air Force, officials said.

    Recent Videos

    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Top Stories

    WHO explains how heat harms you and how you can protect yourself
    Lifestyle

    WHO explains: How does heat harm you? How can you protect yourself?

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch snt
    Entertainment

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma
    Entertainment

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH
    Entertainment

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC
    Lifestyle

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma
    Entertainment

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma
    Entertainment

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Must See

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade
    Defence

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt
    World News

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH
    India News

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)