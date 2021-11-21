  • Facebook
    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commissions INS Visakhapatnam into Indian Navy

    Nov 21, 2021, 12:38 PM IST

    The destroyer ship Visakhapatnam, which becomes INS Visakhapatnam after formal induction into the Indian Naval fleet by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, is equipped with an array of state-of-the-art weaponry systems. Its commissioning into the force would scale up the coastal security. 

    Speaking on the occasion, Indian Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh said, “Commissioning of Visakhapatnam significantly enhances our ability to maintain credible presence in the maritime domain and protect our maritime interests.” 

    Among the weapons that have been packed into the destroyer, include supersonic surface-to-surface, medium and short-range guns, anti-submarine rockets, surface-to-air missiles, advanced electronic warfare and communication suits.

    At a time two hellos can be embarked from the destroyer ship. 

    The warship is considered as one of the most potent destroyer in India. Its length stands at 163 metres and 17 metres in breadth with a displacement of 7,400 tonnes.

    The ship has a unique capability of fighting under nuclear, biological and chemical (NBC) warfare conditions.

    Under Project 15B worth Rs 35,000 crore which four warships are to be built. The first one was commissioned on Sunday. As per the schedule, the second ship will be commissioned into the Indian Navy in 2023 while others to be by 2025.

