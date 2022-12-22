Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    The drone was spotted and engaged at about 2000 hours on December 21. The drone was detected at the border outpost Harbhajan, which is guarded by the 101 battalion.

    Alert Border Security Force personnel foiled a drone intrusion in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector from across the border. The drone was spotted and engaged at about 2000 hours on December 21. The drone was detected at the border outpost Harbhajan, which is guarded by the 101 battalion. The BSF personnel opened heavy fire to bring down the drone. The area was cordoned off, following which a search operation was conducted to retrieve the drone. The downed drone was recovered on Thursday morning. The search continues for the cargo that the drone was trying to smuggle across the border.

