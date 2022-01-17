Amid blizzards and minus 30 degree weather, Zojila tunnel hits major milestone

Amidst heavy snowfall and sub-zero temperatures in Jammu & Kashmir, the tunnelling work on the 5-km-long stretch of the Zojila tunnel project was completed on Sunday. The tunnelling process was completed within 14 months.

Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) has informed that of the 18-km-long all-weather Zojila tunnels, the company had completed work on a five-km stretch. Zojila Tunnel Project Head Harpal Singh said that his team executed the project amid the toughest of weather conditions. The Zojila Tunnels -- Nilgrar 1, 2 & Zojila main tunnel -- are being expeditiously executed, despite unfavourable weather conditions like snowfall, and blizzards at a high altitude of 3,528 meters above mean sea level.

Once the projects get completed, there would be all-weather connectivity between Srinagar and Ladakh throughout the year without any interruptions. Zojila project, which is the longest bi-directional tunnel in Asia, is strategically important for the country.

The current winter witnessed the highest-ever snowfall in the history of Jammu and Kashmir with temperatures dropping to minus 30 degrees Celsius (minus 30 degrees). The project includes four bridges, three tunnels, culverts, a catch dam, a deflector dam, snow protection structures, a cut and cover tunnel and much more.

The company was awarded the contract on October 1, 2020. The project connects Kashmir valley to Ladakh. The 32 kilometre-long project is divided into two parts. Part I of the project's 18 km stretch connects Sonamarg and Taltal, having major bridges and twin tunnels. Tunnel T1 has two tubes planned in it. The work on the project, which began in May 2021, is scheduled to be completed by September 2026.