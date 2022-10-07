IAF@90: Guardians of the sky, pride of the nation

Air Force Day marks the official induction of the Indian Air Force (IAF) in 1932. The Air Force Day celebrations will be held outside Delhi for the first time. This year, the Air Force Day Parade and Flypast are being held in Chandigarh.

To mark the 90th anniversary of the Indian Air Force, the IAF released a video recalling its glorious history and how the force gained strength and capability year after year to reach an air superiority that is the envy of the country's adversaries.

Greeting the force personnel, IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari said that the IAF had grown over the years from being a small tactical air force to one that can now hold its own against any imminent threat. "For me, this journey has been characterised most by the toil, ingenuity and sagacity of our predecessors who had the ability to think beyond the resources available to them. Each incremental change made over the years by the veterans has permitted us to stand on the pedestal that is rightfully ours today," he said.

This year, the newly-inducted and Indigenously-built 'Prachand' Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) will be seen over Sukhna Lake. Also taking part in the flypast will be the Light Combat Aircraft Tejas, the Rafale, the Sukhoi, the Mig-29, the Jaguar, the IL-76, the C-130J and the Hawk. In total, nearly 80 aircraft will take part in the flypast and demonstrations over the Sukhna Lake complex.

This year's parade will also showcase a new combat uniform for the Indian Air Force. The IAF chief will unveil the new combat uniform for air force personnel. Even though the IAF already has a combat uniform, the pattern in the new combat uniform has been changed into something called 'digital camouflage'.