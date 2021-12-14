  • Facebook
    Incredible benefits of Salmon fish every seafood lover must know

    Dec 14, 2021, 7:49 PM IST

    If you're a fan of seafood, including Salmon fish in your diet will please your taste buds and give you a much-needed health boost. Known primarily for its heart-healthy properties, salmon fish is rich in Omega-3 fatty acids that help lower blood pressure and reduce 'unhealthy' cholesterol levels. The fatty fish also helps sharpen your brain and improves your memory retention. 

    Apart from this, salmon fish is good for cardio-muscular health too. And if you're someone who is watching your weight, then salmon's healthy fat levels aids will boost your efforts. A balanced and sufficient intake of EFAs (essential fatty acids) helps you burn body fat and provide much-needed energy. 

    Salmon is also considered one of the best weight-loss foods for its immense proportion of lean proteins. The fatty fish is filled with vitamins A, D, E and K, beneficial for overall health. Salmon's anti-inflammatory properties make it one of the most preferred foods in the world of health and nutrition.

    Consider including salmon in your diet for those aiming to have radiant skin. The essential fatty acids in this fish encourage your skin to hold water, making it smooth, supple, and youthful.

