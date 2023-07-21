Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch

    In this episode of the Weekend Binge, Indigomusic.com's RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are two must-watch movies this weekend.

    In this episode of the Weekend Binge, Indigomusic.com's RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are two must-watch movies for the upcoming July 22-23 weekend.

    Dubbed as Christopher Nolan's best and most insightful work, Oppenheimer is a unsettling tale delivered with a traditionalist's ear for detail and a strong, cinematic imagination. Here, Nolan portrays one of the most contentious historical legacies—that of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the "father of the atomic bomb" (played by Cillian Murphy]—as a conundrum that must be solved.

    As for Blackout, the 2022 movie is an American action crime thriller in which a man (played by Josh Duhamel) wakes in a hospital with no memory, and quickly finds himself on the run in a locked-down hospital with a drugs cartel on his tail. He scrambles to find his true identity in the most vicious ways.

