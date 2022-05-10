Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch

Looks like Abhisek Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor have decided to turn matchmakers for fellow actor Kartik Aaryan. The trio were recently spotted in Dubai for the All-Stars Football Cup. An interesting videos shows Abhishek and Ranbir talking about them planning for Kartik’s marriage.

It all started when Abhishek Bachchan, who recently completed 15 years of his married life with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, was asked to advise the newlywed, Ranbir Kapoor. To this, Abhishek reacted that he will instead advise B-town's current most eligible bachelor, Kartik Aaryan, and Ranbir joined him in that.

Just when Ranbir Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan were talking about advising Kartik Aaryan on marriage, the latter joked, “They will say don’t marry.”

Abhishek Bachchan then continues to add: “We are truly brothers in arms, we take care of our own. Now we're planning for him."

Kartik Aaryan and Ranbir Kapoor share a fantastic connection as in many interactions during the Dubai press conference, they were noticed joking and also playing football together.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan is all set for the release of his upcoming movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 on May 20, while Ranbir Kapoor's fans are waiting for the release of 'Brahmastra'. Abhishek Bachchan, on the other hand, is active with the third instalment of 'Breathe: Into the Shadows'.