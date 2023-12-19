Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Siddhant Chaturvedi, gearing up for 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan,' indulged in lively banter with friends post a special movie screening. The actor shared the delightful moments on Instagram.

    Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi recently hosted a special event in celebration of his upcoming movie, 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan,' at the Excel office. The gathering transformed into an evening filled with joy, humor, and accolades. Siddhant took to social media to share a delightful video, providing a glimpse into the heartwarming moments shared with his close friends.

    Within the video, Siddhant's companions amusingly adopt the roles of paparazzi, engaging in playful photo sessions and capturing entertaining videos of him. The atmosphere is filled with genuine smiles, showing the authenticity of their friendship. Particularly noteworthy was a moment where both Siddhant's friends and members of the media shower him with praise for his exceptional performance in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.' The infectious fun and laughter documented in the video serve to heighten the anticipation surrounding the film. 

    "Kho Gaye Hum Kahan," slated to release on Netflix on December 26, stars Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav in pivotal roles as best friends. Directed by Arjun Varain Singh, the film boasts a formidable production team including Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti. 

    Recent Videos

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Top Stories

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG
    Entertainment

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]
    Entertainment

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG
    Entertainment

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor RKK
    Entertainment

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK
    Entertainment

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK
    Entertainment

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA
    Lifestyle

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Must See

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG
    Entertainment

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)
    India News

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)
    World News

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)