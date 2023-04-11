Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    The veteran actress Rekha posed with iconic fashion designer Manish Malhotra outside his Mumbai residence while waving to the photographers. Netizens and fans were shocked at her wearing black shades at night.

    Rekha was spotted on Monday at the Mumbai residence of the iconic fashion designer Manish Malhotra. Before leaving Malhotra's house, she posed solo and with Malhotra for the shutterbugs. The veteran actor sported a beige ensemble, gipsy head wrap and classic black shades. The clip was posted online by paparazzi and went viral in seconds. In the video, Manish can be seen asking the celebrity photographers about working till late in the night and reminding them that 'it's 12.30 am'; Rekha, too, folded her hands and told them, "So Jao (go and sleep now)."

    HOW DID FANS REACT: Instagram was bubbling with comments and remarks as soon as the video started doing the rounds. One user asked, "Why on earth is she wearing goggles at night, and could someone please explain why she is running?" Another user said, "It's like she is hiding..." Netizens also asked, "What headgear is she wearing?" A fan commented in her favour saying, "She is the evergreen queen; no one replaces her beauty."

