Hottest snaps of Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday with her beau Ivor

Ananya Panday and her cousin Alanna Panday, are very popular on social media. Lately, Alanna has been making news because of her lavish engagement function. The sexy diva and her fiance Ivor McCray have been engaged in the island country-Maldives this month.

Alanna had posted a romantic picture on her social media, where she had given her fans a look into Ivor's cute and grand proposal. She had also written an emotional and a romantic note for her beau. Alanna had revealed that two years ago, she had met Ivor at a Halloween bash. A part of her, note read, " He made me laugh so much that night my jaw hurt. Everything else seems pretty blurry but all I can remember was how happy he made me".

Alanna further revealed that she and Ivor moved in together post three months. She had further announced that Ivor had made a foreign country feel like home. She had never felt homesick when she was around him. She also thanked him for cooking Indian food when she missed home. She also thanked him for making her laugh when she felt low and also thanked him for teaching her the meaning of unconditional love. "You are my perfect other half and I love you more and more every day", read the last part of her post.

Check out the sultry hot photos of Alanna with Ivor right here. Alanna often posts the same on her social media handles. On the other side, many pictures from Alanna's star-studded engagement bash have gone viral on social media. The engagement party was attended by Alanna's close friends and family people. A lot of Bollywood stars like Lara Dutta, Bipasha Basu, Alvira Khan sister of Salman Khan and his niece Alizeh Agnihotri were spotted at the event.