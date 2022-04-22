Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Heropanti 2 actor Tiger Shroff mobbed by fans outside Gaiety Galaxy; watch video

    Tiger Shroff's new song Whistle Baja 2.0 from his upcoming movie Heropanti 2 was launched at the Gaiety Cinema in Mumbai on Friday. The actor was received by a swarm of his fans who literally mobbed at the entrance when the actor was leaving back from the event. A video of the incident is creating ripples on social media.

    Apr 22, 2022, 4:52 PM IST

    The footage shows Tiger Shroff encircled by fans next to his car while he walks out of the theatre. Finally, his guards interfered, and they escorted him as fans attempted to click selfies with him.

    Tiger visited the theatre for the grand launch of Whistle Baja 2.0. Tiger Shroff successfully surprised the audience with his daredevil stunts and fantastic dance moves.  Presently, the actor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming flick 'Heropanti 2'. 

    Apart from Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui are also seen in the film's lead roles. The movie was written by Rajat Arora and directed by Ahmed Khan. Oscan winner A R Rahman composed music for the film.

