'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

MasterChef India 8: Last night after a grueling contest of 8 weeks, MasterChef India announced it's winner as Mohammed Aashiq from Mangalore. We had the privilege of speaking to him. He spoke at length with us and shared story of his struggle to win the coveted title

MasterChef India 8 announced it's winner after 8 weeks of intense pressure. Amongst 12 home-cooks only 4 made it to the grand finale and 24-year old Mangalore native Mohammed Aashiq won the coveted first prize and carried home a sum of 25 lakh rupees.

Aashiq's Journey

He spoke to us at length about how he overcame difficulties to reach this position. He initially aspired to become a hotel manager due to financial constraints. He eventually opened his own juice bar. Last season he could not qualify to the contest and he was disqualified but this time after getting the chance he was eager to prove his mettle.

Aashiq's favourite Food

He spoke of his favourite cuisine being Mangalorean cuisine. He aspires to make 'Mangalorean food' to the world stage and it in an international touch. Even after getting great job offers from middle-eastern countries where he could earn a lot, Aashiq stuck to his dream of getting winning MasterChef.