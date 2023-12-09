Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    MasterChef India 8: Last night after a grueling contest of 8 weeks, MasterChef India announced it's winner as Mohammed Aashiq from Mangalore. We had the privilege of speaking to him. He spoke at length with us and shared story of his struggle to win the coveted title

    The winner of MasterChef India 8 was announced last night and finalist Mohammed Aashiq from Mangalore emerged as the winner of the coveted title. The finale of judged by celebrity judges Chef Ranveer Brar, Chef Vikas Khanna and Chef Pooja Dhingra. 

    Aashiq faced disqualification last season when he was eliminated from the selection rounds. From facing disqualification to winning the title this season, Aashiq came a long way. He spoke to us at length about how he overcame obstacles, kept his perseverance, overcame family pressure to finally come out on top. 

    Future Aspirations

    He aspires to present Mangalorean food in an International way, introduce the world to authentic Mangalorean food by opening up a restaurant. He says, ''After going to MasterChef I learnt how to elevate a simple dish in an international way and to the level of 'MasterChef'. 

    His favourite of amongst Chef Vikas Khanna, Chef Ranveer Brar and Chef Pooja Dhingra

    On being asked to pick his favourite amongst the three judges, Aashiq chose Chef Vikas Khanna after some pestering but expressed his growing admiration for Chef Ranveer Brar too. He also spoke how Chef Pooja Dhingra has guided him all throughout the season and he is indebted to each of them that has helped him grow.

    MasterChef 8

    The show premiered on SonyLIV on 16th October. Nambie Marak finished as the first runner-up of the competitive cooking show hosted by Chef Ranveer Brar, Chef Vikas Khanna and Chef Pooja Dhingra.

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Top Stories

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG
    Entertainment

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor RKK
    Entertainment

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK
    Entertainment

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK
    Entertainment

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA
    Lifestyle

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR
    India News

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA
    Lifestyle

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Must See

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG
    Entertainment

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor RKK
    Entertainment

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK
    Entertainment

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor