Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

MasterChef India 8: Last night after a grueling contest of 8 weeks, MasterChef India announced it's winner as Mohammed Aashiq from Mangalore. We had the privilege of speaking to him. He spoke at length with us and shared story of his struggle to win the coveted title

The winner of MasterChef India 8 was announced last night and finalist Mohammed Aashiq from Mangalore emerged as the winner of the coveted title. The finale of judged by celebrity judges Chef Ranveer Brar, Chef Vikas Khanna and Chef Pooja Dhingra.

Aashiq faced disqualification last season when he was eliminated from the selection rounds. From facing disqualification to winning the title this season, Aashiq came a long way. He spoke to us at length about how he overcame obstacles, kept his perseverance, overcame family pressure to finally come out on top.

Future Aspirations

He aspires to present Mangalorean food in an International way, introduce the world to authentic Mangalorean food by opening up a restaurant. He says, ''After going to MasterChef I learnt how to elevate a simple dish in an international way and to the level of 'MasterChef'.

His favourite of amongst Chef Vikas Khanna, Chef Ranveer Brar and Chef Pooja Dhingra

On being asked to pick his favourite amongst the three judges, Aashiq chose Chef Vikas Khanna after some pestering but expressed his growing admiration for Chef Ranveer Brar too. He also spoke how Chef Pooja Dhingra has guided him all throughout the season and he is indebted to each of them that has helped him grow.

MasterChef 8

The show premiered on SonyLIV on 16th October. Nambie Marak finished as the first runner-up of the competitive cooking show hosted by Chef Ranveer Brar, Chef Vikas Khanna and Chef Pooja Dhingra.