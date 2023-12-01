Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Arjun Deswal, who plays Sahil in 'Crushed 3,' discussed how his character changed from season 1 to season 3 and how this season will be more of him than simply a lover boy in the background.

    Amazon MiniTv's 'Crushed' season 3 was released on November 11, 2023, and has received positive responses so far. The series takes you back to your school days and will make you recall your teenage love days. Arjun Deswal, who plays Sahil in 'Crushed 3,' discussed how his character changed from season 1 to season 3 and how this season will be more of him than simply a lover boy in the background.

    New dynamics in his character 

    There is a new character in season 3 so the dynamics have changed. The interaction that the character has primarily with me is 90 percent so there are dynamics that are changing concerning the character that was introduced but also otherwise there is a sense of moving on of my character in this season. In the series, it’s high time I released that the girl I am after is with someone else and I need to get over it.

    About 'Crushed 3'

    The series is created by Dice Media and will move out from Lucknow and go into Dehradun ki vadiyaan. 

    'Crushed'

    'Crushed' is a Hindi-language romantic drama television series produced by Dice Media and Pocket Aces Pictures in India. Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Aadhya Anand, Anupriya Caroli, Arjun Deswal, Naman Jain, Urvi Singh, and Chirag Katrecha star in the series. It debuted on Amazon miniTV on January 12, 2022.

    Recent Videos

    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Top Stories

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK
    Entertainment

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA
    Lifestyle

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR
    India News

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA
    Lifestyle

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Exclusive Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Working outside Bengal adds a lot of responsibility ATG
    Entertainment

    Exclusive: Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Durga Ma has been kind to me'

    WHO explains how heat harms you and how you can protect yourself
    Lifestyle

    WHO explains: How does heat harm you? How can you protect yourself?

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch snt
    Entertainment

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch

    Must See

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK
    Entertainment

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR
    India News

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)
    India News

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)