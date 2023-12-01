Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

Amazon MiniTv's 'Crushed' season 3 was released on November 11, 2023, and has received positive responses so far. The series takes you back to your school days and will make you recall your teenage love days. Arjun Deswal, who plays Sahil in 'Crushed 3,' discussed how his character changed from season 1 to season 3 and how this season will be more of him than simply a lover boy in the background.

New dynamics in his character

There is a new character in season 3 so the dynamics have changed. The interaction that the character has primarily with me is 90 percent so there are dynamics that are changing concerning the character that was introduced but also otherwise there is a sense of moving on of my character in this season. In the series, it’s high time I released that the girl I am after is with someone else and I need to get over it.

About 'Crushed 3'

The series is created by Dice Media and will move out from Lucknow and go into Dehradun ki vadiyaan.

'Crushed' is a Hindi-language romantic drama television series produced by Dice Media and Pocket Aces Pictures in India. Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Aadhya Anand, Anupriya Caroli, Arjun Deswal, Naman Jain, Urvi Singh, and Chirag Katrecha star in the series. It debuted on Amazon miniTV on January 12, 2022.