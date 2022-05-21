Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: "MI didn't have that killer instinct to close games off" - Mahela Jayawardene

    Mumbai Indians are finishing IPL 2022 at the bottom of the table. Meanwhile, head coach Mahela Jayawardene feels that his side lacked the killer instinct to finish the games.

    May 21, 2022, 5:00 AM IST

    Record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians (MI) has had a poor outing in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL), as it is set to finish at the bottom of the points table. On Saturday, it plays its final game against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 69 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Ahead of the game, head coach Mahela Jayawardene spoke on plenty of topics, including what did his team lack the most. He stated that MI lacked the killer instinct when it came to finishing off the matches, especially those that were close finishes, as MI lost plenty of such games in IPL 2022.

    "The intensity and obvious execution in those pressure situations in those early stages of the tournament probably was the main concern this year. There were quite a few games where we had opportunities to win. Usually, we finish those games, and this year we didn't. With the bat and the ball, we lost opportunities. We'll talk to the guys and make sure we are ready for those challenges as we advance. It's about the cycle. It's about rebuilding the unit and understanding the MI brand," said Jayawardene during the pre-match press conference on Friday.

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    "Yes, a lot of learnings for us this year. And making sure we don't make the same mistakes going forward. We didn't have that killer instinct to close games off. The other teams were better. Once we sit down after the season, we will debrief. We'll look at how we need to improve in each game, where we need to improve and rebuild from that," Jayawardene added.

    Jayawardene also talked about the youngsters who have impressed in IPL 2022, which would help them in the seasons to come and build a bright team for the future. He was highly praised for the wealth that MI possesses and reminded everyone that there are a few other talents in the wings waiting to jump on the plane. Watch his full presser video above.

