    IPL 2022: Pant, Ponting confident of a good start by Delhi Capitals

    Delhi Capital plays its IPL 2022 season opener against Mumbai Indians on Sunday. Rishabh Pant and Ricky Ponting are confident of a good start.

    Mar 26, 2022, 7:00 PM IST

    The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is underway, and Delhi Capitals (DC) will face off against record five-time winner Mumbai Indians (MI). The match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, and with the games being played chiefly in Mumbai and Pune, MI will have a slender advantage. Nonetheless, DC skipper Rishabh Pant and head coach Ricky Ponting have expressed their confidence for DC to get off to a great start.

    "We've been working exceptionally hard to make sure that the guys here are ready for their first challenge. I believe we have good depth in our squad. Yes, we are missing some overseas players for the first couple of games, but that's no worry. I fully expect that we can get off to a good start on Sunday," said Ponting during the pre-season press conference on Saturday.

    On the other hand, Pant recorded, "I have not thought about my personal goals. We are just focusing on the team's needs, which is the most important thing for us in the Delhi Capitals. It's always exciting to have new players in our team, but we continue to follow the same process we have been following in the last few years." Watch the full presser above.

