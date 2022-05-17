Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: "DC is placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet" - Shardul Thakur

    Delhi Capitals defeated Punjab Kings by 17 runs in IPL 2022 on Monday. Meanwhile, Shardul Thakur remained optimistic about DC's chances in the playoffs race.

    May 17, 2022, 10:46 AM IST

    It was a competitive encounter between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 64 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). Played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Monday, DC topped PBKS by 17 runs. As a result, DC has risen to the fourth spot in the points table, thus staying firmly in the playoffs race. Meanwhile, DC all-rounder Shardul Thakur was sensational with his pace bowling, which greatly aided DC in winning. On the other hand, he was also optimistic about DC's chances for the playoffs.

    Speaking during the post-match press conference, Thakur explained his mixed-up bowling tricks, especially the knuckle-ball, that did the work against PBKS. "Although there was a difference in length of boundaries on both sides, there was quite some dew and humidity. Thus, there were chances for the batters to go for the big shots on either side. So, I felt like mixing up my deliveries to confuse the batters. Knuckle-ball, followed by off-cutters for lefties, seam ups, slower ones, slow bouncers, etc. It was a day to ball mixed-up deliveries."

    FULL SCORECARD: IPL 2022 - PBKS vs DC (Match 64)

    DC had suffered COVID setbacks on a couple of occasions in IPL 2022. Thakur described how the side coped with it by saying, "I reckon the pandemic is not entirely over yet. It happened twice with us and could happen to any side. However, we should be used to the situation by now and be prepared for it, as anyone can fall ill at any time, and we can't blame anyone for it."

    "However, the moment we step onto the field, everyone expects us to put on a great show. Yes, we did not get the ideal momentum in the first few games, but we are in the fourth spot, and we are entirely in the playoffs race and not out yet. Tonight's win was crucial. Our next game is on 21st [vs Mumbai Indians], while it will be interesting to see how the points table shapes up by then, as more teams will be eliminated in due course," concluded Thakur. Watch his complete presser video above.

