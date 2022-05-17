Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: "Been a good experience to share the dressing room with Rohit Sharma" - Tim David

    Mumbai Indians has had a sorry performance in IPL 2022. However, it has been a great learning curve for Tim David, especially by playing alongside Rohit Sharma.

    May 17, 2022, 8:31 AM IST

    As far as to record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians (MI) and its performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is concerned, it has been fruitless, to say the least. However, keeping the longer picture in mind, it has been a great learning curve for the entire side, especially the newcomers. One of them happens to be Singaporean-Australian all-rounder Tim David, whose explosive batting towards the end and finishing skills have grabbed a few eyeballs. Also, he has revealed that spending time with skipper Rohit Sharma in the dressing room has been heavily beneficial for his career.

    During a press conference on Monday, David said, "Obviously, Rohit's played a lot of cricket, so it's about gaining some of his experiences, staying calm, things that work in Indian conditions, and how we want to play as a team together. It's been a good experience to share the dressing room with him, and hopefully, it can continue."

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    On being asked about his power-hitting skills, David replied, "I spend a lot of my time in the nets trying to hit sixes. I think it's about putting pressure on the bowler and recognising the right situations for when you can try that in a game. There might be different pitches or grounds that suit power-hitting off particular bowlers. You've got to pick those moments, and also you've got to be aware that it's not going to come off all the time, and batting in the middle-order can be risky."

    Although David was not a part of the playing XI initially during IPL 2022, he has prepared well since then and is getting into the fold. "I was sitting out after the first couple of games, and I guess during that period, it was an opportunity for me to train hard and do as much work as I can in the nets, in the gym, bowling, all stuff like that. It was an opportunity to get used to the conditions and see how other teams are stacking up and what is effective in these conditions in the IPL. So, that was a good period for me to work hard and get ready to come back into the team when that opportunity came," he concluded. Watch his entire presser video above as MI takes on former champion SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 65 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, LSG vs RR, Lucknow Super Giants-Rajasthan Royals: Marcus Stoinis is one of those players who has brute force - KL Rahul-ayh

    IPL 2022, LSG vs RR: "Stoinis is one of those players who has brute force" - KL Rahul

    Thomas Cup 2022: You made 135 crore Indians proud, PM Narendra Modi tells victorious Team India-ayh

    Thomas Cup 2022: "You made 135 crore Indians proud," PM Modi tells victorious Team India

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans GT Mohammed Shami on white-ball cricket, Hardik Pandya, Umran Malik and more-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Have always bowled in white-ball cricket with full responsibility" - Mohammed Shami

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan ahead of CSK clash-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan

    Cyclone Asani: Golden chariot washes ashore Andhra coast

    Cyclone Asani: Temple-type structure washes ashore Andhra coast

    Video Top Stories

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch - gps
    Entertainment

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch

    Heropanti 2 actor Tiger Shroff mobbed by fans outside Gaiety Galaxy; watch video - gps
    Entertainment

    Heropanti 2 actor Tiger Shroff mobbed by fans outside Gaiety Galaxy; watch video

    KGF Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things-ycb
    India News

    KGF: Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things

    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2's Miss Hairan track; Watch - gps
    Entertainment

    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2’s Miss Hairan track; Watch

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seeks blessing of Lord Manjunatha ycb
    Entertainment

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seek blessings of Lord Manjunatha

    Ramzan special: 7 types of dates you should have at least once in lifetime-ycb
    Lifestyle

    Ramzan special: 7 types of dates you should have at least once in lifetime

    Exclusive Shefali Shah reveals one thing that shouldnt exist in Bollywood
    Entertainment

    Exclusive: Shefali Shah reveals one thing that shouldn’t exist in Bollywood

    Must See

    Cyclone Asani: Golden chariot washes ashore Andhra coast
    India News

    Cyclone Asani: Temple-type structure washes ashore Andhra coast

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch - gps
    Entertainment

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch

    AAP in power Khalistani activities have surged in Punjab BJP gcw
    India News

    On Khalistan flag incident in Himachal, BJP takes sharp dig at Kejriwal's AAP