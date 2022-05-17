IPL 2022: "Been a good experience to share the dressing room with Rohit Sharma" - Tim David

Mumbai Indians has had a sorry performance in IPL 2022. However, it has been a great learning curve for Tim David, especially by playing alongside Rohit Sharma.

As far as to record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians (MI) and its performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is concerned, it has been fruitless, to say the least. However, keeping the longer picture in mind, it has been a great learning curve for the entire side, especially the newcomers. One of them happens to be Singaporean-Australian all-rounder Tim David, whose explosive batting towards the end and finishing skills have grabbed a few eyeballs. Also, he has revealed that spending time with skipper Rohit Sharma in the dressing room has been heavily beneficial for his career.

During a press conference on Monday, David said, "Obviously, Rohit's played a lot of cricket, so it's about gaining some of his experiences, staying calm, things that work in Indian conditions, and how we want to play as a team together. It's been a good experience to share the dressing room with him, and hopefully, it can continue."

On being asked about his power-hitting skills, David replied, "I spend a lot of my time in the nets trying to hit sixes. I think it's about putting pressure on the bowler and recognising the right situations for when you can try that in a game. There might be different pitches or grounds that suit power-hitting off particular bowlers. You've got to pick those moments, and also you've got to be aware that it's not going to come off all the time, and batting in the middle-order can be risky."

Although David was not a part of the playing XI initially during IPL 2022, he has prepared well since then and is getting into the fold. "I was sitting out after the first couple of games, and I guess during that period, it was an opportunity for me to train hard and do as much work as I can in the nets, in the gym, bowling, all stuff like that. It was an opportunity to get used to the conditions and see how other teams are stacking up and what is effective in these conditions in the IPL. So, that was a good period for me to work hard and get ready to come back into the team when that opportunity came," he concluded. Watch his entire presser video above as MI takes on former champion SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 65 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.